India's forex reserves soar $15.3 bn to $654 bn, highest weekly jump in 3 yrs

Reserve Bank of India data showed that in the week under consideration, foreign exchange reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion.





Forex reserves had slumped for about four months, recently hitting an 11-month low.





Then followed the latest rollercoaster movement, with gains some weeks and declines the next.





Forex reserves started falling after touching an all-time high of $704.89 billion in September.





They are now about 7 percent lower from their peak.





The decline in reserves is most likely due to RBI intervention, aimed at preventing a sharp depreciation of the Rupee. -- ANI

