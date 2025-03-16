HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant traced in Delhi, deportation initiated

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
15:20
File image
File image
The Delhi police apprehended a Bangladeshi national who has been residing illegally in the city, an official said on Sunday. 

Afazuddin Gazi (40), was traced during an early morning police patrol on March 13. 

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said, "Gazi had entered India illegally in 2022 via the Benapole-Petrapole border, facilitated by a tout named Rafiq for Rs 4,000." 

Choudhary said that Gazi travelled to Delhi by train and worked as a rag-picker, frequently moving across the city to avoid detection. 

When questioned by the police, he initially posed as a resident of Malda in West Bengal, but further interrogation revealed his true identity. 

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has initiated deportation proceedings, and Gazi has been placed at Sewa Sadan in Shahzada Bagh until his return to Bangladesh, the DCP said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MHA seeks umbrella probe in illegal B'deshis' cases
LIVE! MHA seeks umbrella probe in illegal B'deshis' cases

New bill proposes 7-yr jail for using forged passports
New bill proposes 7-yr jail for using forged passports

India is proposing a new law that would impose a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh on anyone found using a forged passport or visa to enter, stay, or exit the country. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, also...

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts
SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts

On Friday, SpaceX and NASA launched a mission to bring back US astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS, where they have been stranded for nine months.

AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation
AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation

Renowned music director A R Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai. Sources say he is doing fine, but details about his hospitalization are not yet available.

Don't want to sulk alone: Kohli backs family on tours
Don't want to sulk alone: Kohli backs family on tours

Star batter Virat Kohli supported the presence of players' families on tours

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD