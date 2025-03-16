HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Holi, Jewish festival of Purim celebrated in Israel

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
21:05
File image
File image
Over 3,000 Israelis and Indians celebrated Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim on Sunday at Jaffa Port at an event organised by the Indian Mission in Jaffa Port in association with the Tel Aviv municipality. 

The 'India at Jaffa Port' event to celebrate the two festivals, which more or less fall on the same day every year, or at the most with a difference of a day or two, offered a vibrant display of Indian culture featuring dance, classical music, Indian dresses, henna, jewellery and Indian food, offering the gathering an authentic Indian experience. 

The event drew thousands of Indian enthusiasts, including Israelis of Indian-origin and Indian students, from all over the country. 

The Indian festival of Holi and the Jewish festival of Purim share many commonalities. 

Both these festivals fall on the same day, because both India and Israel follow the lunar calendar, deputy chief of mission Rajiv Bodwade said. 

This is one of the many examples of cultural similarities that we share. 

This also gives rise to the unique and rich bond of friendship between the two countries, Bodwade added. 

While the rest of the world is focussing on their cultural distinctiveness, India and Israel are happy to celebrate their similarities, he emphasised. 

India celebrated Holi on Friday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi
India, China restoring pre-2020 conditions: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized dialogue over discord in India's relationship with China, acknowledging natural differences between the two countries but stressing that stronger cooperation is essential for their mutual...

LIVE! BJP MLA seeks ban on non-veg sellers in Kedarnath
LIVE! BJP MLA seeks ban on non-veg sellers in Kedarnath

Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan
Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan

An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night.

Pak don claims grenade attack on Punjab YouTuber's home
Pak don claims grenade attack on Punjab YouTuber's home

A Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, has claimed responsibility for an attack on the residence of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu, alleging the YouTuber used derogatory language against the Muslim community. A "grenade-like...

'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again
'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric targets Shami again

A cleric in India has sparked controversy by calling cricketer Mohd Shami's daughter's Holi celebration "illegal" and "against Shariat".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD