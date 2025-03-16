Fire in MP hospital, over 190 patients rescued





The blaze erupted at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the Intensive Care Unit of the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chouhan said.





More than 190 patients, including 13 from the ICU, were rescued and shifted to another hospital, officials said.





The guards of the hospital immediately evacuated the patients admitted in the ICU by breaking the windows and shifted them to a super speciality hospital, Chouhan said.





All patients of the ICU and other wards of the hospital were safe, she said, adding a probe will be conducted into the incident.





A release from the state public relations department said a short-circuit was likely to have caused the fire in the gynaecology department of the Kamla Raja Hospital. -- PTI

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.