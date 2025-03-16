HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Explosive hurled at YouTuber's house, Pak don claims responsibility

Sun, 16 March 2025
17:47
YouTuber Rozer Sandhu/Courtesy Facebook
A Pakistani gangster has claimed responsibility after a "grenade-like object" was hurled at the residence of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on Sunday. 

Two videos have emerged since the incident, one in which a Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, claiming that he carried out the attack against the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community. 

The police on Sunday said unidentified persons hurled a "grenade-like object" at Sandhu's residence at Maqsudan in Punjab's Jalandhar district. 

However, it did not explode, and the house was not damaged. 

On receiving the information, senior police officers rushed to the spot. 

A bomb disposal squad took the object to custody. -- PTI

