Delhi breathes clean air after 3 years with AQI of...

11:22

Delhi on Saturday recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, which is the lowest in the last three years for the period from January 1 to March 15.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, this is the first day of the year on which the AQI has managed to fall under the ambit of the 'Satisfactory' category, meaning that the index number remains between 50 and 100.

"Today, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, the lowest in the last three years for the period from 01st January to 15th March. Today's AQI is also the first day of the current year with a 'Satisfactory' AQI (AQI 51-100). Delhi has witnessed a 'Satisfactory' AQI in the month of March, for the first time in five years since 2020," the Commission for Air Quality Management posted on X.





AQI levels are categorised as 0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.