HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.67 cr at Mumbai airport; 4 held

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
13:25
File image
File image
The Mumbai Customs seized gold worth Rs 3.67 crore in separate operations and arrested four persons, including a woman, at the international airport in the city, an official said on Sunday. 

The official said that three of the accused worked at stores in the airport and were allegedly helping members of a smuggling racket to carry gold out of the premises. 

He said the seizures were made on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and customs officials detained one Pradip Pawar, who worked at the airport, on suspicion. 

Officials recovered pouches of gold dust from Pawar, who had concealed them in his pants, and on questioning, he revealed that he had received the consignment from transit passengers, the official said. 

He said Pawar stated that he was supposed to hand the gold over to another accused, Mohammed Imran Nagori. 

The official said Nagori, who was subsequently nabbed, gave the name of Anshu Gupta, who worked at the airport and had handed him four pouches of gold dust smuggled by transit passengers. Authorities arrested Gupta, a sales associate with a restaurant at the airport. 

She allegedly received a commission for smuggling, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts
LIVE! SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts

AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation
AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation

Renowned music director A R Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai. Sources say he is doing fine, but details about his hospitalization are not yet available.

Man beaten to death during Holi celebration over loud music
Man beaten to death during Holi celebration over loud music

"Deepu Kewat was playing loud music on DJ (popular term for sound amplifiers) as part of Holi celebrations. His neighbour Shankar Kewat requested him to lower the volume since his children were studying for exams. In response, Deepu and...

Assam Congress leader held for post on BJP leaders
Assam Congress leader held for post on BJP leaders

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested on Saturday for a social media post questioning the status of cases registered against three senior BJP leaders, including a former state chief and two serving MLAs. The arrest came...

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins
Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

The Allahabad high court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD