BSF recovers 5.73 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Sun, 16 March 2025
17:25
image
In a major setback to the cross-border narco-syndicate, the resolute Border Security Forces troops made a huge recovery of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka on Sunday, based on a crucial intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing, as per a release.  

Acting on the tip-off, a precisely planned search operation was launched by the BSF on Sunday, which resulted in significant successive recoveries of a total of 10 packets of suspected heroin weighing 5.73 kg from a farming field adjacent to the village Dhani Natha Singh Wala of District Fazilka.  

All the packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and improvised copper wire loops & illumination strips were found attached to these packets.  

This successful operation underscores the meticulous vigilance, true professionalism and unwavering commitment of BSF in curbing trans-border smuggling activities.  

The steadfast efforts once again highlight the BSF's relentless pursuit of national security and its commitment to securing the International Border.  -- ANI                       

