BJP MLA seeks ban on non-veg sellers in Kedarnath

Sun, 16 March 2025
21:37
Kedarnath temple/Rameshwar Gaur/ANI Photo
Ahead of the commencement of Chardham Yatra, BJP MLA from Kedarnath Asha Nautiyal on Sunday demanded a ban on those selling non-vegetarian food and liquor in Kedarnath Dham and alleged that "non-Hindus" are engaged in such activities to bring ill repute to the holy town. 

In a video statement, Nautiyal said the issue was raised during a recent meeting with local hotel, dhaba owners, and horse-mule operators regarding Yatra preparations. 

The Uttarakhand unit of Congress strongly condemned her statement, terming it an attempt to spread hatred. 

Its senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said, "Be it Maha Kumbh, Holi, Jumme ki Namaz or the Chardham Yatra, the BJP repeatedly targets the minority Muslim community to disrupt communal harmony. This is their national agenda." 

Nautiyal said that during the meeting some people informed that "non-Hindus" are engaged in selling non-vegetarian and liquor in Dehradun. 

"Those defaming the Dham must be banned," she said. 

The BJP MLA said people from all over the country and the world come to visit Kedarnath and other Dhams of the state with devotion, so their faith should not be hurt. 

She said that being a public representative, it is her duty to highlight the concerns of locals and ensure that activities that can harm the repute of the holy town must be stopped. -- PTI

