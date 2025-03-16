At least 17 killed as tornadoes strike southern US

12:12

At least 10 people were reported dead in Missouri on Saturday morning as 19 tornados tore through the region, according to a statement from the state's governor, Mike Kehoe.





In Arkansas, the Arkansas division of management reported three deaths and 29 injuries, citing that these numbers are preliminary.





Four people died in car crashes in Texas due to extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, dust storms, and smoke from a nearby wildfire, according to the Texas department of public safety, as reported by The Washington Post.





"We've had significant wind storms in the past, but nothing of this" severity, said Cindy Barkley, a sergeant at the department. -- ANI

