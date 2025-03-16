Amit Shah begins review meet on implementing new criminal laws in NE states

18:21





As the President's rule is imposed in Manipur, its Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took part in the meeting.





"Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah is currently chairing a conference of Chief Ministers from the North Eastern States in Guwahati on the implementation of the new criminal laws," the office of Assam CM said in a post on X.





The meeting is being attended by seven CMs of the northeast region, while DGPs of five states are present, except those of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.





Chief secretaries of several northeastern states are also present in the meeting.





Each of the eight states is making presentations to update the union home minister on the implementation of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).





"The meeting has begun sometime back. It started with the opening remarks by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan after the arrival of Shah," an official said.





The conference is about reviewing the implementation and the present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in the Northeastern states, another senior official said.





After his speech, Shah released a book -- 'New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules', prepared by the Assam CID and published by the Assam government, he added. -- PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the implementation of three new criminal laws -- BNS, BNSS and BSA -- across the northeast (NE) in a review meeting with the chief ministers and DGPs of the states in the region.