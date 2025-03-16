2 soldiers, 9 terrorists killed during raids by security forces in Pak

11:26

The raids were conducted on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts, which border Afghanistan.





According to the local police, the fighters belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.





Notably, TTP -- banned in Pakistan -- is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who reseized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 as the United States and other NATO troops were in the final stages of a withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.





Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries and have even been living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, according to Al Jazeera.





In a separate incident on Saturday, fighters ambushed security forces in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, the report said, citing the local police.





Authorities have yet to confirm any casualties in that attack. --ANI

