Was beaten up, jailed in Assam, recalls Amit Shah

Recalling his detention during Hiteshwar Saikia's tenure as Assam Chief Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that during the Congress government in Assam, he was beaten up and had jail food for seven days in the state.





Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Shah attacked Congress and said that the Congress did not allow peace in Assam.





"I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the Chief Minister of Assam and we used to raise slogans against former PM Indira Gandhi that 'Assam ki gaaliyan suni hai, Indira Gandhi khooni hai'. I too had jail food for seven days in Assam and people from all over the country came to save Assam. Today Assam is moving ahead on the path of development," Shah said.





Hiteswar Saikia served as the chief minister of Assam for two terms from 1983 to 1985 and then from 1991 to 1996.





He further said that Assam's Lachit Barphukan police academy will become the top one in the country in the next five years.





"In the coming five years, the police academy will become the best police academy in the whole country. I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming it after Lachit Barphukan. Brave warrior Lachit Barphukan helped Assam to be victorious against the Mughals... Lachit Barphukan was limited to the state of Assam only but today the biography of Lachit Barphukan is being taught in 23 languages and is inspiring students," he added.





Shah further said that Assam's conviction rate up from 5 per cent to 25 per cent in three years and will cross the national average soon.





"Modi government to bring in Rs 3 lakh crore infra projects in Assam in addition to Rs 5 lakh crore proposed investment at recent biz summit," he said.





Shah inaugurated the first phase of the revamped police academy named after Lachit Barphukan in Assam's Golaghat district.





The home minister was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.





Sarma said, "Taking forward Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's focus on SMART policing, the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will house a weapon simulator to prepare our forces for real world combat scenarios without the hazards & costs involved and ensure their basic training.





Shah arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening for a three-day tour of two northeastern states -- Assam and Mizoram.





The home minister will attend the final session of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar of Assam on March 16.





The Annual Conference of ABSU will be taking place from March 13 to 16 at Bodofa Fwthar area in Kokrajhar district. -- ANI