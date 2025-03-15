HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rakesh Tikait's car meets with accident

Sat, 15 March 2025
11:42
Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, had a narrow escape in Muzaffarnagar district when a nilgai collided with the front portion of his vehicle, officials said on Saturday.

According to Tikait, the accident took place when his vehicle was near the Meerpur bypass road in Muzaffarnagar.

A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and collided with his car, even as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader escaped unhurt.

On getting information, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to check on the farmer leader.   -- PTI

