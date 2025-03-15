HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Modi joins Lex Fridman for a 3-hour podcast

Sat, 15 March 2025
Photo: @lexfridman/X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a sneak peek on Saturday into the areas of discussion he held with world-renowned scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman.

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast, "Lex Fridman Podcast."

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.

Fridman wrote on X, 'I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow.'

Responding to Fridman, Prime Minister Modi called it a 'fascinating conversation' and shared that he discussed various time periods of his life, such as his childhood days, to the years spent in the Himalayas and eventually his way into public life.

'It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!' PM Modi wrote on X.

Fridman had announced on January 19 that he would conduct a podcast with Modi.

In a post on X, he said, 'I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can.'

Earlier in February, Fridman called Modi 'one of the most fascinating human beings I have ever studied'.  -- ANI

