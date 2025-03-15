Iran uses drones, apps to enforce hijab law

13:07

Iran is increasingly deploying advanced surveillance technology, including drones, facial recognition, and a government-backed mobile app, to enforce its mandatory hijab laws, CNN reported citing a United Nations report released Friday.





The findings suggest a growing reliance on digital tools to track and penalise women who fail to comply with the strict dress code.





The UN report highlights how Iran has escalated its use of artificial intelligence and mass surveillance to suppress dissent, particularly targeting women and girls.





A key component of this effort is the 'Nazer' mobile application, which enables both police and civilians to report women who violate hijab laws.





The app allows users to submit a vehicle's license plate number, location, and time of the violation, after which authorities are notified.





The app then flags the vehicle in an online system, alerting police and triggering an automatic text message to the vehicle's registered owner, warning them of the violation.





The message also states that repeated offenses could lead to the vehicle being impounded.





Investigators found that Iran has expanded the app's scope, integrating it with law enforcement through the FARAJA website. In September 2024, its coverage was widened to include women travelling in ambulances, taxis, and public transportation, further tightening control over public spaces, reported CNN.





In addition to the app, the Iranian government has begun deploying aerial drones in Tehran and southern regions to monitor hijab compliance.





Surveillance cameras equipped with facial recognition software were also installed at the entrance of Amirkabir University in early 2024 to track female students who fail to adhere to the dress code.





Though Iran's proposed 'Hijab and Chastity' law was suspended in December 2024 following internal debate, the report warns that it remains a serious threat. If enacted, the legislation would impose severe penalties, including prison sentences of up to 10 years and fines reaching $12,000 for non-compliance.





The law would also grant Iran's security forces expanded authority to enforce hijab regulations, while further increasing the use of surveillance technology.





Under Article 286 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code, the report notes, women accused of 'corruption on earth' could even face the death penalty, CNN reported.





The UN report comes against the backdrop of widespread protests against Iran's hijab laws and broader political and social grievances.





Demonstrations erupted in 2022 following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, with the UN estimating that hundreds of people were killed in the ensuing crackdown. -- ANI