Dhankhar planning to resume presiding over RS from Monday: Ramesh

Sat, 15 March 2025
15:49
image
Congress' chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday and said the Rajya Sabha Chairman is planning to resume presiding over the Upper House from March 17.

The Congress general secretary's meeting with Dhankhar comes after he was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday.

Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments.

'Called on the Hon'ble Vice President at his residence today. Glad that he has recovered speedily and is planning to resume presiding over the Rajya Sabha from Monday March 17th,' Ramesh said in his post on X.

Upon his discharge from AIIMS, Dhankhar had been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.   -- PTI

