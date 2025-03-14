Q-Com to grow 75%-85% in 2025, reach $5 billion GMV

13:06

Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard



India's quick commerce (q-com) market is evolving rapidly and is expected to grow by 75 to 85 per cent in 2025, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $5 billion.



The number of monthly transacting users in the sector grew by over 40 per cent in 2024, while the average monthly orders per customer increased from 4.4 in 2021 to six in 2024, reflecting a growing reliance on fast delivery services, according to the TeamLease report titled Q-commerce Report: A Staffing Perspective.



The report highlights distinct staffing trends in e-commerce and q-comm. In e-commerce, headcount growth peaked at 23 per cent in August, driven by preparations for the festive season, ramping up from 6 per cent in June as companies expanded their workforce to meet the anticipated surge in demand.



However, hiring dropped sharply after the festive season, falling to 3 per cent between October and December.



In contrast, q-comm exhibited stable growth throughout the year, with minimal fluctuations.



The peak hiring growth was recorded at 22 per cent in December, driven by a gradual and sustained increase over the year, rising from 2 per cent in January to 17 per cent in November.



The report analysed internal data from 19,000 TeamLease associates.