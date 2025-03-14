HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Q-Com to grow 75%-85% in 2025, reach $5 billion GMV

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
13:06
image
Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

India's quick commerce (q-com) market is evolving rapidly and is expected to grow by 75 to 85 per cent in 2025, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $5 billion.

The number of monthly transacting users in the sector grew by over 40 per cent in 2024, while the average monthly orders per customer increased from 4.4 in 2021 to six in 2024, reflecting a growing reliance on fast delivery services, according to the TeamLease report titled Q-commerce Report: A Staffing Perspective.
 
The report highlights distinct staffing trends in e-commerce and q-comm. In e-commerce, headcount growth peaked at 23 per cent in August, driven by preparations for the festive season, ramping up from 6 per cent in June as companies expanded their workforce to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

However, hiring dropped sharply after the festive season, falling to 3 per cent between October and December.
 
In contrast, q-comm exhibited stable growth throughout the year, with minimal fluctuations.

The peak hiring growth was recorded at 22 per cent in December, driven by a gradual and sustained increase over the year, rising from 2 per cent in January to 17 per cent in November.
 
The report analysed internal data from 19,000 TeamLease associates.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 days on, search ops in Telangana tunnel continue
LIVE! 21 days on, search ops in Telangana tunnel continue

Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19
Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19

Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to leave the International Space station by March 19 at the earliest, said NASA.

Sambhal: Holi processions to end by 2:30 pm for namaaz
Sambhal: Holi processions to end by 2:30 pm for namaaz

The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe
IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI may review the financial statements of IndusInd Bank, which is grappling with discrepancies in accounting to the tune of Rs 2,100 crore.The private sector lender, on March 10, disclosed about some...

Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi
Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD