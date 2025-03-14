HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak Hindus celebrate Holi at Lahore Krishna Mandir

Fri, 14 March 2025
18:21
Pakistani Hindus celebrated Holi with great fervour amid high security at Krishna Mandir in Lahore. 

The event on Thursday evening was organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) which looks after the minority worship places.

Krishna Temple was decorated with illuminated lights, creating a festive atmosphere.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held and guests were served traditional sweets and prasad.

Women danced to the tune of different Hindu songs, especially Amitabh Bachchan's 'rang barsay bhigay chunarwali' and threw colours at one another.

ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar said special puja (worship) ceremonies and gatherings were held in other temples.   -- PTI

