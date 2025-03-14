HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala woman held for sexual abuse of minor girl

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
20:43
image
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Kannur district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sneha Merlin, a native of Pulimparamba near Taliparamba.

The matter came to light during a counselling session conducted by Childline authorities, where allegations of abuse were revealed.

The abuse was discovered after a teacher confiscated a mobile phone from the minor school girl's bag.

Upon inspecting the phone and suspecting something unusual, the teacher informed the girl's parents.

Following the teacher's advice, the parents took the child for counselling with Childline.

During the counselling session, the 12-year-old girl disclosed that she had been sexually abused multiple times by Sneha.

Based on this revelation, the police were informed, leading to her arrest. 

Police also said the accused had allegedly given gifts, including a gold bracelet, to the girl.

The arrest was made in connection with an incident of abuse that took place in February, they added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US drops Trump's envoy from Ukraine peace talks
LIVE! US drops Trump's envoy from Ukraine peace talks

Gold smuggling case: Ranya Rao's bail rejected
Gold smuggling case: Ranya Rao's bail rejected

A Special Court of Economic Offences in Bengaluru rejected the bail plea of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, who is accused of gold smuggling. The second accused, Tarun Raju, has been remanded to judicial custody for...

Kids pelt stones at 'Laat Sahab' during Holi procession
Kids pelt stones at 'Laat Sahab' during Holi procession

Some children allegedly threw stones at 'Laat Sahab' during procession in Shahjahanpur city on Friday, but police chased them away.

Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump
Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump

'There is no question that Putin's preference will be to avoid unpleasantness with Trump, leave alone a collision course,' observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi
SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi

'Rang Barse in the Knights' Camp!'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD