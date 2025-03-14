HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hurriyat chief placed under house arrest

Fri, 14 March 2025
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday placed under house arrest and not allowed to offer the congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid here, officials said.

Mirwaiz, who is Kashmir's chief cleric, was kept in detention at his residence in Nigeen area of Srinagar, they said.

The Hurriyat chief was scheduled to visit Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality to offer the congregational prayers.

He delivers a speech at the historic mosque on Fridays.

The central government had, earlier this week, banned the Mirwaiz-led Awami Action Committee (AAC), and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid -- the managing body of the Jamia Masjid -- condemned Mirwaiz's house arrest.

It said in a statement, "This arbitrary and unjustified move by the authorities comes during the holy month of Ramzan, a month of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide."

The Auqaf said barring the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (chief cleric) from fulfilling his religious duties and preventing the faithful from benefiting from his sermons 'deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the people'.

"Such restrictions, especially during the sacred month of Ramzan, are completely uncalled for and go against the principles of religious freedom," it added.

The Auqaf demanded that Mirwaiz be immediately released from house detention so that he can carry on with his religious obligations.   -- PTI

