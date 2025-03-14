HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Holi, Friday prayers held in Sambhal amid security

Fri, 14 March 2025
15:48
The festival of colours was celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour in this district amid tight security arrangements in view of Holi and the Friday prayers of the Muslims falling on the same day.

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos' (procession) was also taken out in Sambhal city on the occasion of Holi, officials said.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal.

Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Friday prayers were held at the mosque at 2.30 pm.

Its president Zafar Ali had earlier urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

On Friday, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "Holika Dahan was held peacefully (on Thursday evening) at 1,212 places in the district. People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were completed under tight security arrangements."

With Holi and Friday prayers falling on the same day, the police and the district administration had made tight security arrangements this time.

The RAF on Friday conducted a flag march in the city of Sambhal that was divided into 29 sectors and put under drone surveillance.

A three-tier security arrangement was made to ensure that both occasions pass off peacefully.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Police and paramilitary conduct a flag march in the presence of DM Rajendra Pensia and SP KK Bishnoi, ahead of Holi celebrations and Jumma Namaz, in Sambhal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

