Gold smuggling case: Hotelier remanded to 15-day custody

Fri, 14 March 2025
16:15
Ranya Rao
A special court dealing with Economic Offences on Friday remanded hotelier Tarun Raju to judicial custody for 15 days.

It is alleged that Raju was also an accomplice in gold smuggling case involving actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao.

Raju was arrested on Wednesday by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The special court then remanded him to three days' DRI's custody for further interrogation.

After the completion of three days, the DRI produced him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.   -- PTI

