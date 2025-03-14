HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 injured in iron pipe attack at Golden Temple

Fri, 14 March 2025
20:47
At least five people were injured after a clash was reported inside the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar on Friday.

Doctors said that one victim was in serious condition and admitted to ICU.

An assailant attacked people with iron pipes in Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai which is a lodging facility for pilgrims.

The assailant was identified as Zulfan and was handed over to the police later.Kotwali SHO Sarmel Singh said, "Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has handed over a person named Zulfan to the police. There was a clash inside the Golden Temple premises, and people of both sides suffered injuries. The workers of SGPC have also been injured. Action will be taken according to law."

The patients were admitted to Guru Ramdas Hospital in Amritsar. The hospital is run by the SGPC.

Dr Jasmeet Singh said, "As per the statements given to us by the patients, an unknown assailant assaulted the victims with a rod. Five patients were sent to us, out of which one is serious and is in the ICU. He has been given stitches. Once he becomes stable, CT Scan would be conducted. The other four are in stable condition."   -- ANI

