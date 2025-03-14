HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

21 days on, search ops in Telangana tunnel continue

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
12:53
image
The search operation to locate seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here continued at a rapid pace for the 21st day on Friday.

The personnel of different organisations involved in the operation went inside the tunnel on Friday morning, taking the necessary equipment with them, an official release said.

Rescue personnel from state-run miner Singareni Collieries along with rat miners have been carrying out excavation at the points which have been identified as possible sites of the missing persons.

The Kerala police's Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) were also taken inside the tunnel to these points on Thursday, while robots of a Hyderabad-based robotics company were also on the job.

The robots can access "dangerous places" (inside the tunnel), which humans cannot reach and can operate with 15 times greater efficiency, official sources have said.

The search operation was going on round the clock, including de-watering.

Teams from Army, NDRF, SDRF, HRDD, Singareni Collieries, the robotics company and others have been actively involved in the mission.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9. The body was handed over to his family members in Punjab.

Apart from Gurpreet Singh, the seven others still trapped include Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

The eight individuals -- comprising engineers and labourers -- got trapped in the SLBC project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 21 days on, search ops in Telangana tunnel continue
LIVE! 21 days on, search ops in Telangana tunnel continue

Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19
Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19

Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to leave the International Space station by March 19 at the earliest, said NASA.

Sambhal: Holi processions to end by 2:30 pm for namaaz
Sambhal: Holi processions to end by 2:30 pm for namaaz

The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe
IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI may review the financial statements of IndusInd Bank, which is grappling with discrepancies in accounting to the tune of Rs 2,100 crore.The private sector lender, on March 10, disclosed about some...

Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi
Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD