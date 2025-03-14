HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
14 arrested for attacking commuters, vandalising vehicles in Ahmedabad

Fri, 14 March 2025
22:24
Fourteen persons were arrested for allegedly attacking commuters and vandalising vehicles with sticks and swords in Vastral area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and a video shot by an eyewitness showed a mob of some 20 men attacking an SUV owner and then damaging other vehicles in the vicinity using swords and sticks.

"A preliminary probe has found the violence was the fallout of a rivalry between two persons over opening of a food stall near a commercial complex in Vastral area. One Pankaj Bhavsar had a grudge against his rival Sangram Sikarwar for not allowing him to open a food stall in the area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Baldev Desai.

"On learning that Sikarwar had come out of jail a few days ago, Bhavsar sent his men to attack him last night. While Sikarwar was not found at his place, the mob started attacking people and vehicles indiscriminately. A police team under the local inspector brought the situation under control," the DCP said.

On the complaint of the SUV owner, a case was registered for rioting, attempt to murder and other offences, following which we arrested 14 persons, including a minor, Desai said.

Efforts are on to identify and nab others who were involved in the violence, he added.  -- PTI

