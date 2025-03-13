Spiritual Tourism Could Add $150 Bn To $200 Bn To GDP...

10:16





The reason for adding premium offerings to the company's suite of services was to improve its bottom line and stay relevant in the market. he added.





"In India, 50 per cent of our business comes from the Townhouse and Sunday brands, and the rest comes from the Oyo brand. Townhouse and Sunday are growing by double-digit per cent per month, like a Series A company. They will very quickly become 70-75 per cent in comparison to the Oyo brand, which is becoming smaller and smaller,' Agarwal added, speaking at the TiEcon Mumbai 2025 event.





"Oyo started as a business focused on economy hotels in India. Then we saw customers who wanted to go mid-market, and I started the Townhouse brand. Recently, our customers wanted to go luxury, so I started Sunday," he said.





The firm recorded Rs 30,000 crore (Rs 300 billion) worth of bookings around India in the financial year 2025. A majority of this, around Rs 24,000 crore (Rs 240 billion) came from customers outside India.







-- Ajinkya Kawale/Business Standard Meanwhile, Agarwal explained that about 20 per cent of the company's top line is derived from hotels in religious destinations such as Varanasi, Tirupati, Kanyakumari and Somnath among others. Such spiritual tourism spots could add $150 billion to $200 billion to GDP in the next three to four years alone, he added.

