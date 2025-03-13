HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex falls by 200 pts on sell-off in realty, auto shares

Thu, 13 March 2025
Share:
16:52
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex reversed its early gains to close lower by 200 points on Thursday, marking its fifth straight session of losses due to selling in realty, IT and auto counters. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 200.85 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 73,828.91 with 22 of its constituents ending lower and eight with gains. The index opened higher and hit a high of 74,401.11 in the late morning session. 

The index failed to hold onto gains due to persistent selling in select bluechips and shed 259.17 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a low of 73,770.59 later. The NSE Nifty fell 73.30 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 22,397.20. In the session, the benchmark declined by 93.15 points or 0.41 per cent to hit an intraday low of 22,377.35. 

From the 30 Sensex companies, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were among the laggards. In contrast, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP: Will Stalin change his name to a Tamil one?
LIVE! BJP: Will Stalin change his name to a Tamil one?

Tamil Nadu govt replaces rupee symbol amid Hindi row
Tamil Nadu govt replaces rupee symbol amid Hindi row

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has sparked controversy by replacing the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in the logo for its 2025-26 budget. The move has drawn criticism from the state BJP, which accused the ruling party of...

Hyderabad Police's guidelines for Holi draw BJP's ire
Hyderabad Police's guidelines for Holi draw BJP's ire

Hyderabad police have imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations, prohibiting group vehicle movement and throwing colors on unwilling individuals. BJP MLA Raja Singh criticized the notification, calling it a \"Tughlaq farman\" and...

Red alert in Kerala's Palakkad for high UV radiation
Red alert in Kerala's Palakkad for high UV radiation

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared a red alert in Palakkad district due to high levels of ultraviolet radiation. The UV index has been recorded at 11, with the highest levels occurring between 10 am and 3...

MP: Stray dog seen carrying dead newborn in its mouth
MP: Stray dog seen carrying dead newborn in its mouth

A stray dog was found carrying a dead newborn child in its mouth in a bustling area of Rewa city in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the police to launch a probe to find out those who dumped the baby, an official said on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD