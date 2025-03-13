Pak security forces foil terror attack on checkpost, kill 10 militants

23:58

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, terrorists tried to attack the checkpost in Jandola area of Tank, which was repulsed by the security forces.





A suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the Frontier Corps camp, they said.





The ISPR stated that security personnel bravely confronted the militants and effectively prevented the attackers from advancing toward the checkpoint.





Following an intense exchange of fire, Pakistani soldiers carried out an operation, eliminating 10 terrorists, including the suicide bomber. -- PTI

Pakistani security forces on Thursday foiled an attack on a checkpoint in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 10 terrorists, including a suicide bomber, military's media wing said on Thursday.