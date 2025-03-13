HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Pak security forces foil terror attack on checkpost, kill 10 militants

Thu, 13 March 2025
Share:
23:58
File image
File image
Pakistani security forces on Thursday foiled an attack on a checkpoint in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 10 terrorists, including a suicide bomber, military's media wing said on Thursday. 

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, terrorists tried to attack the checkpost in Jandola area of Tank, which was repulsed by the security forces. 

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the Frontier Corps camp, they said. 

The ISPR stated that security personnel bravely confronted the militants and effectively prevented the attackers from advancing toward the checkpoint. 

Following an intense exchange of fire, Pakistani soldiers carried out an operation, eliminating 10 terrorists, including the suicide bomber. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father
LIVE! Yet to get her death certificate: RG Kar doc's father

UP on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaaz
UP on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaaz

Uttar Pradesh is on high alert as Holi coincides with Friday namaz, prompting authorities to implement additional security measures in the state, including enhanced patrolling, surveillance drones, and strict monitoring of social media....

Classroom scam: Prez nod for FIR against Sisodia, Jain
Classroom scam: Prez nod for FIR against Sisodia, Jain

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in an alleged scam of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. The alleged scam...

SC to hear plea to bar candidates with serious crimes
SC to hear plea to bar candidates with serious crimes

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 18 a plea seeking to debar from polls, candidates charged with serious offences. The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeks directions to the Centre and the Election...

Vrindavan priests say no to barring Muslim artisans
Vrindavan priests say no to barring Muslim artisans

Priests at the famed Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have rejected a demand to stop using attires made by Muslim artisans for its deity, emphasizing that religious discrimination has no place in temple traditions. The demand was raised...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD