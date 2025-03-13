HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mosques covered with tarpaulin in Aligarh ahead of Holi

Thu, 13 March 2025
09:52
image
Ahead of the Holi festival, mosques in Aligarh were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

Authorities have taken this step to ensure that colors or any festival-related activities do not affect religious places.

Similar measures have been implemented in previous years to uphold peace in the region. Police and local officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure a smooth and peaceful Holi.

Earlier on Wednesday, mosques in Shahjahanpur were also covered with tarpaulins ahead of the 'Laat Saheb' Holi celebration on March 14.Shahjahanpur has a unique way of celebrating holi where a long procession called 'Laat Sahab' takes place.

In this event, a person is chosen as 'Laat Sahab' and placed on a buffalo cart while people throw colors, shoes, and slippers at him, a 300-year-old tradition.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told ANI, "We started the peace committee meeting a month ago and demanded the required number of security forces. In total, around 3,500 security forces will be deployed. All mosques on both sides of Laat Sahib have been covered. We are keeping an eye on them through drones and CCTVs. All preparations have been made."
-- ANI

