HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Molested in hotel lift, raped in room, Brit woman recounts horror

Thu, 13 March 2025
Share:
11:41
image
Update: A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official said on Thursday. Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident which occurred on Tuesday, and informed the British High Commission about the incident, he said. 

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had allegedly travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet the 24-year-old from east Delhi, the official said. She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff in the hotel's lift, a senior official said. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions. The woman first spoke to the accused on a social media platform a month and a half earlier and after that they would talk frequently, the police official said. 

When the British woman came to India, she and the accused made plans to meet each other in Delhi, he added. The victim travelled from Goa to Delhi and booked a room in Mahipalpur's hotel. When the accused came to meet her, she alleged that she was raped by him, the official said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Missing US student last seen with unknown man at beach
LIVE! Missing US student last seen with unknown man at beach

'Mayawati Is Afraid Of The BJP'
'Mayawati Is Afraid Of The BJP'

'She feels it will send her to jail.'

British woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel, two arrested
British woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel, two arrested

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area.

Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case
Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe in Ranya Rao case

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in connection with...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End
Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD