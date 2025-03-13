Molested in hotel lift, raped in room, Brit woman recounts horror

11:41





The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had allegedly travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet the 24-year-old from east Delhi, the official said. She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff in the hotel's lift, a senior official said. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions. The woman first spoke to the accused on a social media platform a month and a half earlier and after that they would talk frequently, the police official said.





When the British woman came to India, she and the accused made plans to meet each other in Delhi, he added. The victim travelled from Goa to Delhi and booked a room in Mahipalpur's hotel. When the accused came to meet her, she alleged that she was raped by him, the official said. PTI

Update: A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official said on Thursday. Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident which occurred on Tuesday, and informed the British High Commission about the incident, he said.