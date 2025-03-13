HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MD jailed on rape charges after honey-trap by woman

Thu, 13 March 2025
16:19
A woman was arrested for allegedly honey-trapping a 74-year-old businessman and extorting Rs 18.5 lakh from him, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. 

The incident came to light after the victim, who is the managing director of a firm dealing in medical disposables, filed a complaint against the 50-year-old woman at Malvani police station in the northern part of the metropolis on March 7, the official said. 

"The victim stays in Delhi with his son after the death of his wife in 2015. He used to travel to Mumbai for business purposes. He came in contact with the woman on May 18, 2023. She had introduced herself as a singer. They went to Lonavala, where they established a sexual relationship, after which the two kept in touch through phone and videocalls," the official said. 

"On June 1, 2023, she demanded Rs 12.50 lakh to rent a studio, which the victim transferred through RTGS. On July 7 that year, the woman went to New Delhi to appear before the Patiala House court, where she met the businessman. Some days later, she sought Rs 4 lakh for a house. She then demanded Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on two occasions," he said. The victim finally objected when she sought Rs 4-5 crore for a house in September that year, which left the accused upset, the official said. 

"On September 5, after spending time in a Goregaon hotel, the woman left and then came back with personnel from Dindoshi police station, who arrested him on charges of rape. The man spent a few months in jail before getting bail. The man realised he was honey-trapped after he got a call from someone who told him how he had been duped," the official said. 

After getting evidence, including video clips, the Delhi-based businessman approached Malvani police station, following which the woman was booked for extortion and other offences under Indian Penal Code sections. "The woman has been arrested. Our probe also found she had filed a molestation case against another man last year," the police official said. PTI

