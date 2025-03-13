John Abraham calls on EAM Jaishankar ahead 'The Diplomat' release

23:26

EAM S Jaishankar being presented a jersey by actor John Abraham, in New Delhi/ANI Photo





Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat will hit the theatres on Friday.





"An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds," Jaishankar posted on X.





The minister also shared a couple of photos of the meeting, in which the two could be holding a jersey bearing the number 9 and the name 'Jaishankar'.





"Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow. We discussed diplomacy, the North East and football among many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat," Abraham wrote while sharing Jaishankar's post on X.





According to Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as Naam Shabana and Special Ops, The Diplomat is a fascinating story in which Abraham plays an interesting role.





Inspired by real events, the film stars Abraham as a diplomat, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma played by Sadia Khateeb from Pakistan. -- PTI

