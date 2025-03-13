Don't want to use Devnagri: TN on replacing rupee symbol

16:26





Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin government has replaced the Rupee symbol 'Rs' for the Indian currency with the The Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in state Budget logo amid the raging language row between the State and the Central government.





The previous budget logo for the Budget of 2024 -25 carried the Indian currency symbol Rs. The budget 2025-26 is set to be presented in the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 14.

On State's Economic Survey, Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission Executive Vice-Chairman Dr J. Jeyaranjan says, "We don't want to use the Devnagri. That's all."