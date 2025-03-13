HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dalit man thrashed, paraded naked for affair with married woman in Guj

Thu, 13 March 2025
File image
A Dalit man was thrashed and paraded naked in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district allegedly by the husband and kin of the woman with whom he was having an affair, a police official said on Thursday. 

A video of the incident, which took place in a village near Idar town on the night of March 11, went viral on social media. 

In the video, the 20-something man can be seen walking naked while being subjected to harassment and assault by a mob. 

"Based on the viral video, an FIR was registered against the woman's husband and other relatives. The man, who was in a relationship with a married woman, was abducted from his house in Idar town, some 20 kilometres from Himmatnagar, thrashed and paraded naked. They let him off only after making him sign an apology letter," Sabarkantha superintendent of police Vijay Patel said. 

"We contacted the victim after the video went viral on Wednesday. A case was lodged today. The accused have been charged with abduction, assault and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made in the case," the SP informed. -- PTI

