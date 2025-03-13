Binny Bansal Unveils Opptra

11:00





Backed by a team of former Amazon and Flipkart executives, Opptra is building a portfolio of franchising businesses, each with deep category expertise in local markets. It will enable them with centrally-developed technologies and shared global supply-chain infrastructure.





"Many consumer brands have the potential to scale globally, but navigating new markets is tough. Cultural, infrastructural, and regulatory differences make it complex, especially in a rapidly evolving retail landscape,' said Bansal, founder and chairman of Opptra.





"Opptra unlocks Asia for brands by combining deep market expertise, cutting-edge tech, and a powerful supply chain. But Asia is just the start, our longer term vision is to take brands from anywhere to everywhere around the world," Bansal added.





Bansal was the co-founder of Indian ecommerce marketplace Flipkart, which he exited in 2019 after the company was sold to Walmart. His mission at Opptra is to help brands realise their growth potential on a global scale and this means equipping them to thrive in a retail landscape that is continuously evolving due to digital disruption.





Opptra's franchising businesses will have end-to-end capabilities to adapt product ranges, ensure import compliance, manage omni-channel distribution, and manufacture when needed. The company said what sets them apart from other expansion partners is their ability to drive faster launches and smarter long-term growth.





This is done through advanced systems such as AI-driven localisation, digital first brand building, rapid fulfillment, and robust data analytics. Two of the businesses are already in operation. Exporio, which caters to fashion and lifestyle brands expanding to the GCC region, and Terraspan catering to home and kitchenware brands entering India, the GCC and Southeast Asia.



Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard

