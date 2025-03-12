Zydus To Develop Worlds 1st Dual Vaccine For Typhoid

14:03

Zydus Lifesciences is set to develop the worlds first combination vaccine for typhoid and shigellosis. The initiative, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to protect infants and children in endemic regions.





This vaccine, the first of its kind, if successful, could revolutionise childhood immunisation programmes, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution to two major public health concerns.





Leveraging its World Health Organization-prequalified Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (ZyVac TCV) and a Shigella vaccine from its undisclosed partner, Zydus will conduct early-stage research, animal immunogenicity studies, and regulatory preclinical toxicology evaluations.





The project is expected to commence in March 2025. Typhoid and shigellosis remain serious public health threats, particularly in low-resource settings.





The TCV-Shigella combination vaccine aims to safeguard children under five, who are most vulnerable to these infections.





By integrating protection against both diseases into a single shot, the vaccine could streamline immunisation schedules, reduce costs, and improve accessibility in regions where these diseases are endemic, while reinforcing Indias role in vaccine development and innovation.





Typhoid and shigellosis cause significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Typhoid fever alone affects an estimated 11 to 21 million people annually, resulting in 135,000 to 230,000 deaths.





Meanwhile, Shigella was identified as the second-leading bacterial cause of diarrhoeal mortality in 2016, responsible for approximately 212,000 deaths.





WHO has classified Shigella as a priority pathogen for vaccine research, highlighting the urgent need for a preventive solution. Many endemic countries have already integrated typhoid conjugate vaccines into their national immunisation programmes, and Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, has approved a learning agenda on Shigella vaccination as part of its 20262030 strategy.





Anjali Singh, Business Standard