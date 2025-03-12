HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
You are importing fake Hinduism: Mamata slams Suvendu's remark

Wed, 12 March 2025
15:38
A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal assembly if the BJP comes to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.

She also alleged that the BJP was undermining the rights of citizens.

Addressing the issue in the House, Banerjee said, "Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism." 

Banerjee's comment comes in response to Adhikari's statement that if the BJP assumes power, the Muslim MLAs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "thrown out" of the assembly.

Banerjee also expressed her concern over the BJP's treatment of minorities. 

She asserted, "I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don't play the Hindu card."

Her comments were triggered by Adhikari's prediction that the TMC would be ousted from power by the Hindu population, a remark that the chief minister deemed discriminatory.

The chief minister also hit back at the BJP for criticising her party's leaders.

Responding to a BJP MLA's comment, she said, "If I cannot comment on the utterances of your leaders, how can you comment on remarks of our leaders outside the House? We have the right to defend our beliefs."

Banerjee also took the opportunity to clarify that the TMC has advised some of its members, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir and Madan Mitra, not to make remarks that may be deemed inappropriate.

"This is an internal matter of our party," she asserted.

Speaking about the importance of unity, Banerjee said, "We are a secular, pluralistic nation. Everyone has the right to practice their religion. The duty of the majority is to protect the minority. We must protect our country's sovereignty and secularism." -- PTI

