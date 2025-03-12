HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman carried on car's bonnet by youths beating son

Wed, 12 March 2025
A woman was carried for metres on the bonnet of a car in Sonepat when she rushed to save her son from beating, police on Tuesday said.
   
They said the incident took place Sunday on a road in the Haryana city's Sector 15.
 
"We have registered a case, and investigations are on," local Station House Officer Savit Kumar said.
 
He said an argument between some youths a few days ago over a social media comment flared up and ended in the woman being precariously carried on the hood of a car of those youths.
 
A video of the woman lying on top of the moving car, clutching at windshield wipers, also showed up on social media, with allegations later emerging that she was trying to protect her son from a beating by the youths.
 
The woman managed to jump off after some distance when the car slowed down, police said. -- PTI 

