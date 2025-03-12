HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US veep JD Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
09:48
image
United States Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to India later this month, according to a media report.
 
"Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance," a report in Politico said, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

"It marks Vance's second foreign trip as vice president after making his world stage debut in France and Germany last month," the report said.

Usha Vance's parents Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s. The visit to India will be Usha Vance's "first time visiting her ancestral country as second lady." 
 
Usha and JD met while attending Yale Law School. Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 

She also has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US veep JD Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month
LIVE! US veep JD Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month

Pak train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 pax rescued
Pak train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 pax rescued

The Jaffar Express, carrying around 400 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday afternoon.

India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH
India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH

'President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers'

Does Modi Want Sharad Pawar On His Side?
Does Modi Want Sharad Pawar On His Side?

Political sources say Modi is 'keen' on getting the NCP (SP) over to the Mahayuti to counter Eknath Shinde's 'demands' and to act as a cushion against his present allies, Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu, 'in case their relationship...

Lilavati Hospital alleges Rs 1,500cr fraud by ex-trustees
Lilavati Hospital alleges Rs 1,500cr fraud by ex-trustees

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT), which runs Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, has accused its former trustees and related individuals of misappropriating over Rs 1,500 crore. The trust has filed complaints with the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD