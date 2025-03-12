US veep JD Vance, wife Usha to visit India this month

09:48

United States Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to India later this month, according to a media report.

"Vance will travel to India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance," a report in Politico said, citing three sources familiar with the plans.





"It marks Vance's second foreign trip as vice president after making his world stage debut in France and Germany last month," the report said.





Usha Vance's parents Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s. The visit to India will be Usha Vance's "first time visiting her ancestral country as second lady."

Usha and JD met while attending Yale Law School. Usha is a litigator and has also clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, then of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.





She also has a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar. -- PTI