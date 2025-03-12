HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
UP MLA demands separate wing for Muslims in hospital

Wed, 12 March 2025
Representative image
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ketki Singh has demanded a separate wing for Muslims in the proposed medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, citing the need to ensure safety of Hindus.
 
She said Muslims frequently express discomfort during Hindu festivals such as Holi, Ram Navami, and Durga Puja and suggested they might also have issues receiving treatment alongside Hindus.
 
"I urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish a separate wing and a separate building for Muslims in the medical college so that Hindus can feel safe," she told reporters on Monday. 

"Muslims should have a separate wing and building in the medical college so that Hindus remain safe. Who knows what they might spit into our food?" she remarked.
 
"I request Maharaj ji (Chief Minister Adityanath) that since so much money is being spent anyway, a separate building and wing should be constructed for them. If they have a problem staying with us, they can get treated there," she said.
 
The proposed medical college in Ballia is named after freedom fighter Chittu Pandey.
 
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had recently approved the free transfer of 14.05 acres of land from the Ballia district jail to the Medical Education Department for establishing the medical college.

Of this, 12.39 acres will be used for the college, while two acres will be developed into a memorial for the freedom fighter.

Asked about the criticism of her statement on social media, the BJP leader said, "These people are only concerned about their vote bank. If you say anything against it, they get upset. For years, they treated Hindus as insignificant. Now that I have spoken the truth, it has stung them. But I don't care. I stand by my words." -- PTI

