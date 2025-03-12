Sheena murder: Indrani seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi's status as witness

22:39

Indrani Mukerjea





The request made through her lawyer came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a list of 69 witnesses, which did not include Vidhi's name.





The CBI asserted its commitment to a speedy trial but did not directly address the status of Vidhi, the daughter of Indrani and her former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khana, as a witness.





The prosecution is expected to present its submissions on Thursday.





Though the list didn't mention Vidhi, the CBI said, "these witnesses will be examined on priority basis and other prosecution witnesses may be examined only when there would be need to keep in view the testimony of aforesaid witnesses".





In 2022, when Vidhi had sought permission to meet her mother, the CBI opposed the plea, stating that she was an important witness and that her testimony had yet to be recorded.





At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi's plea, citing Indrani's bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined.





Indrani's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that the CBI was not clarifying whether Vidhi will be made a witness or not. -- PTI

