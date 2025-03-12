HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sheena murder: Indrani seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi's status as witness

Wed, 12 March 2025
22:39
Indrani Mukerjea
Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday made a submission in a special court seeking clarity from the CBI on whether her daughter, Vidhi Mukerjea, has been dropped as a witness in the case, so that she could meet her.

The request made through her lawyer came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a list of 69 witnesses, which did not include Vidhi's name.

The CBI asserted its commitment to a speedy trial but did not directly address the status of Vidhi, the daughter of Indrani and her former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khana, as a witness. 

The prosecution is expected to present its submissions on Thursday.

Though the list didn't mention Vidhi, the CBI said, "these witnesses will be examined on priority basis and other prosecution witnesses may be examined only when there would be need to keep in view the testimony of aforesaid witnesses".

In 2022, when Vidhi had sought permission to meet her mother, the CBI opposed the plea, stating that she was an important witness and that her testimony had yet to be recorded.

At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi's plea, citing Indrani's bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined.

Indrani's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that the CBI was not clarifying whether Vidhi will be made a witness or not. -- PTI

