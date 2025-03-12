HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee inches up 2 paise to close at 87.19 against US dollar

Wed, 12 March 2025
19:56
The rupee advanced 2 paise to close at 87.19 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid volatile global sentiment on tariff uncertainties and some recovery in the American currency index. 

Forex analysts said an upward move in crude oil prices also impacted the local unit and capped its gain as selling pressure in domestic equity and outflow of foreign capital continued. 

Also, market participants stayed cautious, awaiting cues from macroeconomic data to be released in India and the US later in the day. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.24 and touched the intraday low of 87.32 against the greenback. 

The unit also hit the day's high of 87.17 before ending the session at 87.19 (provisional) against the dollar, 2 paise higher from its previous session's closing level. 

The rupee ended 10 paise higher at 87.21 against the dollar on Tuesday, a day after losing 36 paise.

