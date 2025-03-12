Online channel MD held for content against T'gana CM

22:00

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy





The video with defamatory content was allegedly shot in the office of BRS, additional commissioner of police (crimes & SIT) P Viswaprasad said.





Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended P Revathi and B Sandhya in connection with a case registered against them under relevant sections of IT Act and BNS for allegedly being involved in social media trolling against the Telangana government and the CM, police said.





During the investigation, it was revealed that the online channel was found responsible for shooting of the video and its circulation widely on social media, Viswaprasad said.





"The video was shot in February and it started circulating on social media from March 10. It clearly shows an orchestrated plan to circulate this video keeping in view the Budget session of the Telangana legislative assembly," the senior police official said. %

The managing director of an online news channel and its reporter were on Wednesday arrested here for allegedly circulating a video on social media platforms with "derogatory and abusive" contents against the Congress government in Telangana and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the police said.