Modi departs from Mauritius

Wed, 12 March 2025
17:16
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emplaned for New Delhi after a two-day visit to Mauritius where he received its highest national award, signed eight MoUs with the island nation and discussed a range of bilateral relationship with its leadership. 

PM Modi was on a two-day state visit to the island nation from Tuesday. 

"PM @narendramodi departs from Mauritius after a very fruitful & memorable visit. In a warm gesture, PM was seen off by PM @Ramgoolam_Dr at the airport," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a post on X as he departed for India. 

Earlier in the day, Modi was awarded the highest national award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, which he dedicated to the 140 crore people of India and the centuries-old friendship between India and Mauritius. 

Modi offered prayers at the Ganga Talao in Mauritius and immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. 

Prior to that, the two nations elevated their ties to an enhanced strategic partnership and inked eight pacts to boost cooperation in several sectors, including trade and maritime security even as Modi unveiled an ambitious vision for the development of the Global South. 

The agreements inked will provide for promoting the use of national currencies for cross-border transactions, sharing of maritime data, joint work in combating money laundering and enhancing cooperation in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector.

