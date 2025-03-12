HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Misleading: Ajit Pawar on Rane's remarks on Muslims

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
16:15
image
Terming his cabinet colleague Nitesh Rane's statement about Muslims "misleading", Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday advised restraint to political leaders in the state. 
  
It should be ensured that statements in public do not cause a communal rift, said Pawar who heads the Nationalist Congress Party.  

He was responding to a question about minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane's recent claim that Muslims were not part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Pawar was speaking in Karad after paying tributes at the memorial of late Congress stalwart and the first chief minister of the state Yashwantrao Chavan on his birth anniversary.
 
"Some individuals, from both sides of the political divide, sometimes make statements that are detrimental to Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. In the past, leaders in the state have always strived to maintain communal harmony, ensuring that different communities coexist peacefully," he said, when asked about Rane's remarks.

Pawar further said that while founding a sovereign state, Shivaji Maharaj never discriminated against any one on the basis of caste or creed. 
 
"Political leaders, whether in the government or Opposition, must exercise caution while making statements, to ensure that communal discord is not created. Maharashtra is home to a large number of patriotic Muslims. There is evidence that during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign, several Muslims played a key role, including that of overseeing his ammunition department," Pawar said. 

He did not understand the purpose behind "such misleading statements," the deputy CM further said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guj college student raped by 7 persons for 16 months
LIVE! Guj college student raped by 7 persons for 16 months

BJP sweeps Haryana civic polls, big setback for Cong
BJP sweeps Haryana civic polls, big setback for Cong

The BJP registered emphatic victories in seven municipal corporations in Haryana, while its nominees were leading in two other civic bodies in the recently held elections. The Congress, which was hoping to improve its electoral fortunes...

Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?
Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?

India should convert the Trump threat to an India opportunity, re-embracing a more liberal trade regime as a way of reviving manufacturing output and exports.

Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula
Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula

The three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy 2020, is at the centre of the political row between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government and the central government.

India To Have Second Rocket Port
India To Have Second Rocket Port

The fuel cost will come down if rockets are launched from Kulasekarapattinam as they will have a straight trajectory and need not have to avoid Sri Lanka, which is being done by rockets flown from Sriharikota.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD