HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Man, infant son die as train hits them in Kerala's Palakkad

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
23:53
File image
File image
A 24-year-old man and his infant son were killed when a train hit them near Lakkidi on Wednesday evening, police said. 

The man, his wife, and their son had come to the woman's parental home and were returning when the incident occurred at around 4.30 pm, police added. 

The man was walking along the tracks with his six-month-old son in his arms, heading toward the Lakkidi railway gate from his wife's home, when the train struck them, killing them on the spot, an official from Ottapalam police said. 

The woman was just leaving her home when the accident happened, police added. 

"Walking along the tracks was the only way for them to reach the Lakkidi railway gate," they said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haridwar Muslims delay Friday prayers on Holi
LIVE! Haridwar Muslims delay Friday prayers on Holi

Pak train hijack: 21 pax, 4 soldiers dead; hostages freed
Pak train hijack: 21 pax, 4 soldiers dead; hostages freed

At least 27 terrorists were killed and 155 passengers rescued by the security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a passenger train in a tunnel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, security officials said.

Telco staffer's refusal to speak in Marathi sparks row
Telco staffer's refusal to speak in Marathi sparks row

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh has called for promoting the use of the Marathi language in Maharashtra after a video of an Airtel employee refusing to speak Marathi with a customer went viral. Wagh, who heads the women's wing of the Maharashtra...

India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH
India slaps 150% tariff on US alcohol, not helping: WH

'President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers'

Over 500 Indians rescued from scam centers in Myanmar
Over 500 Indians rescued from scam centers in Myanmar

The Indian Embassy in Thailand, in coordination with its counterpart in Yangon, Myanmar, has repatriated 549 Indians after rescuing them from scam centers operating near the Myanmar-Thailand border. The nationals were lured with fake job...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD