HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Juma prayers after 2 pm to accommodate Holi in Ayodhya

Wed, 12 March 2025
Share:
14:45
image
Friday prayers in all mosques across Ayodhya will be offered after 2 pm in view of Holi celebrations this week, a prominent cleric of the city said.
   
Ayodhya Chief Cleric Mohammad Haneef issued instructions on Wednesday for this week's Juma Namaz -- which is also the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.
 
Namaz timings are being discussed by authorities in many places as Friday prayers coincide with Holi celebrations on March 14.
 
Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Vijay Singh said adequate security arrangements have been made for Holi and peace committee meetings are also being held to avoid any communal tension.
 
Speaking to PTI, Mohammad Haneef, who is also the president of Ayodhya's central mosque, Masjid Sarai, said the timing for Juma prayers would be adjusted to accommodate Holi celebrations.
 
"Considering the timing of the Holi festival, we have directed all mosques to offer Juma prayers after 2 pm as the window for Juma prayers remains open until 4.30 pm," Haneef said.
 
"I have also urged all members of the Muslim community to be patient and generous during Holi. If anyone applies colour to them, they should respond with a smile and say 'Holi Mubarak' in the spirit of love and respect."
 
"This is not the first time that Holi and Juma have coincided. This happens frequently and it is an opportunity for us to foster unity," he said.
 
Haneef, also the 'ameer' of the Tablighi Markaz in Ayodhya, extended heartfelt Holi greetings to people. "We wish our Hindu brothers the very best for Holi. We share in their joy and stand with them in celebration," he said. 
 
Ayodhya's District Magistrate (DM), Chandra Vijay Singh, said police personnel have been stationed at all Holika Dahan sites to maintain order. Holika dahan will be celebrated on March 13.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Eating halal not written in Hindu religion: Maha min
LIVE! Eating halal not written in Hindu religion: Maha min

Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula
Hindi or Tamil: Why TN sees red over 3-language formula

The three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy 2020, is at the centre of the political row between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government and the central government.

Took 11 passengers down and...: Pak train hijack survivors
Took 11 passengers down and...: Pak train hijack survivors

'They started checking the identity cards of some people and separated some of them. Three militants were guarding the doors of our coach. They told the people that they would not say anything to civilians, women, old people and Baloch...

'We Have Begged For Justice'
'We Have Begged For Justice'

'Justice may or may not happen, but who are those people who did this to her?''If the hospital authorities had helped us that day, or the police, then the real culprits would have been caught.''Getting justice for my daughter is my goal...

Jio inks pact with SpaceX to offer Starlink services
Jio inks pact with SpaceX to offer Starlink services

The Reliance Industries' digital services company Jio Platforms Limited has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India, the company said on Wednesday.The agreement is subject...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD