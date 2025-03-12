Juma prayers after 2 pm to accommodate Holi in Ayodhya

14:45

Friday prayers in all mosques across Ayodhya will be offered after 2 pm in view of Holi celebrations this week, a prominent cleric of the city said.

Ayodhya Chief Cleric Mohammad Haneef issued instructions on Wednesday for this week's Juma Namaz -- which is also the second Friday of the month of Ramzan.

Namaz timings are being discussed by authorities in many places as Friday prayers coincide with Holi celebrations on March 14.

Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Vijay Singh said adequate security arrangements have been made for Holi and peace committee meetings are also being held to avoid any communal tension.

Speaking to PTI, Mohammad Haneef, who is also the president of Ayodhya's central mosque, Masjid Sarai, said the timing for Juma prayers would be adjusted to accommodate Holi celebrations.

"Considering the timing of the Holi festival, we have directed all mosques to offer Juma prayers after 2 pm as the window for Juma prayers remains open until 4.30 pm," Haneef said.

"I have also urged all members of the Muslim community to be patient and generous during Holi. If anyone applies colour to them, they should respond with a smile and say 'Holi Mubarak' in the spirit of love and respect."

"This is not the first time that Holi and Juma have coincided. This happens frequently and it is an opportunity for us to foster unity," he said.

Haneef, also the 'ameer' of the Tablighi Markaz in Ayodhya, extended heartfelt Holi greetings to people. "We wish our Hindu brothers the very best for Holi. We share in their joy and stand with them in celebration," he said.

Ayodhya's District Magistrate (DM), Chandra Vijay Singh, said police personnel have been stationed at all Holika Dahan sites to maintain order. Holika dahan will be celebrated on March 13.