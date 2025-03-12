Industrial output grows by 5% in January

19:27





The government also revised upward industrial growth figure to 3.5 percent for December 2024 from the provisional estimate of 3.2 percent released in the previous month.





The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 4.2 percent in January 2024.





The data released by the National Statistics Office showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 5.5 percent in January 2025, up from 3.6 percent in the year-ago month.





Mining production growth dipped to 4.4 percent from 6 percent year-on-year.





Power output growth slowed to 2.4 percent in January 2025 from 5.6 percent a year ago.





In the April-January period, the IIP grew 4.2 percent, down from 6 percent recorded in the year-ago period. -- PTI

