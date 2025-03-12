HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
HC directs removal of content against Isha Foundation

Wed, 12 March 2025
19:09
The Delhi high court on Wednesday ordered pulling down from online platforms videos and content published by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh against spiritual guru Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. 

Justice Subramonium Prasad said the continuous circulation of the YouTube video, having a "clickbait" title, was likely to cause harm to the trust's reputation, and restrained Singh from further publishing his allegations. 

The judge, in an interim order on Isha Foundation's lawsuit, directed X (formerly Twitter), Meta and Google to remove the alleged defamatory content against the foundation of Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev aka Sadhguru. 

The court prima facie said Singh chose to make the video based on "entirely unverified material" and restrained members of the public from uploading sharing it on social media platforms till the next hearing in May. 

Before uploading the video, he published tweets and posts to promote the same, the court said. 

"Till now more than 9 lakh views have already been garnered on the said video and more than 13,500 comments have been received. What is more interesting is that the title of the video is 'Sadhguru EXPOSED: What's happening in Jaggi Vasudev's Ashram?" 

The order added, "The title is a clickbait and this court is of prima facie opinion that the said title has been given only to attract attention." 

While restraining Singh from publishing further, the court ordered the social media platforms to bring down the defamatory video and all content emanating from it. -- PTI

